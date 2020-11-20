RBI panel suggests raising cap on promoter stake in private banks

The Mohanty committee also suggested that Non-operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC) structure should continue as the preferred structure for all new banking licences. Banks currently under NOFHC structure may be allowed to exit from such a structure if they do not have other group entities in their fold. While banks licensed before 2013 may move to an NOFHC structure at their discretion, once the NOFHC structure attains a tax-neutral status. These banks should then move to the NOFHC structure within 5 years from announcement of tax-neutrality, the committee said.