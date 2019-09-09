RBI panel suggests setting up of new entity to deepen securitization market

MUMBAI : A panel set up by the central bank to suggest measures to make the housing finance securitization market more attractive has recommended that the National Housing Bank (NHB) set up an intermediary with 51% government ownership.

The committee, set up on May 29, was headed by Harsh Vardhan, senior advisor, Bain & Co as its chairperson and has now presented its report to the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, RBI said on Monday.

Securitisation involves pooling of loans and selling them to a special purpose vehicle(SPV) which then issues securities called pass-through certificates (PTCs) backed by the loan pool. For lenders of home loans securitisation would involve pooling of home loans. Securitisation is a mechanism to convert illiquid loans on the lenders balance sheet into tradeable securities.

The three options, the report said, discussed by the committee for the intermediary were to conduct this role through the National Housing Bank (NHB) directly, Indian Mortgage Guarantee Corporation, or a new organisation.

“Weighing up these options, the committee recommends that the intermediary be created as an NBFC, a majority owned subsidiary of NHB to start with and regulated by the RBI," it said.

According to the report, NHB already has the broad mandate for development of this market and the proposed functions are permissible under the NHB Act. The advantages of this are three fold, it said. Firstly, this entity can be regulated by RBI; secondly, it can expand its capital base to support growing business by raising capital from other (private) investors in the future and thirdly, it allows separation from the lending and refinance activities of NHB.

“It is also proposed that this entity would have 51% ownership by the government through the NHB initially. The government ownership in the entity would then be gradually reduced to 26% over a period of 5 years. The remaining capital of 49% may be initially raised from multilateral agencies," the panel said in its report.

The panel recommended that this intermediary will start with ₹500 crore of initial capital and it would be allowed to invest in each pool it securitises to the extent of 5% of the pool or 5% of its own capital base, whichever is lower. “An overall aggregate limit of 50% of capital of the intermediary can be set as the limit for market making activities," it said.

The report pointed India suffers from housing shortage that could increase with rising population. Citing analyst and government estimates, it said that India will need anywhere between 80 million to 100 million additional housing units by 2022 and the costs of building these additional units could be ₹100-115 trillion.

Meanwhile, other recommendations include developing standards for loan origination, loan servicing, loan documentation, and loans to be eligible for securitisation, including standardised formats for data collection and aggregation. It also suggested separation of regulatory guidelines for direct assignment transactions and transactions involving pass through certificates as well as for mortgage backed securities (MBS) and asset backed securities (ABS).



