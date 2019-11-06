RBI panel suggests stronger corporate governance in core investment companies

Mumbai: A working group set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recommended that core investment companies (CICs) implement stronger governance practices, including formation of board level committees, appointment of independent directors, and internal audits.

These are part of the recommendations submitted by the Working Group (WG) to Review Regulatory and Supervisory Framework for Core Investment Companies (CICs) set up on 3 July, 2019. The group was headed by Tapan Ray, former secretary at Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Core investment companies are non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) that hold not less than 90% of their net assets in the form of investment in equity shares, preference shares, bonds, debentures, debt or loans in group companies. Experts have been seeking review of CIC guidelines ever since defaults by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS), a large systemically important core investment company.

“Currently, corporate governance guidelines are not explicitly made applicable to CICs. To strengthen the governance practices, the working group recommends constitution of board level committees viz. audit committee, nomination and remuneration committee and group risk management committee," the report said.

Unlike NBFCs, which are required to constitute committees of the board, no such corporate governance standards are mandated for CICs. The same director could be part of boards of multiple companies in a group, including CICs.

“In a few cases, the working group said, it has been observed that the CIC had lent funds to group companies at zero percent rate of interest with bullet repayment of 3-5 years and without any credit appraisal," it said.

Further, the committee also recommended preparing consolidated financial statement and ring-fencing the boards of CICs by excluding employees or executive directors of group companies from its board.

The report highlighted that the absence of restriction on the number of CICs that can exist in a group and non-deduction of capital of CICs for their exposures in group companies (including in step down CICs), creates scope for excessive leveraging.

The working group therefore suggested that step-down CICs may not be permitted to invest in any other CIC while allowing them to invest freely in other group companies. That apart, the committee also suggested that the capital contribution by a CIC in a step-down CIC, over and above 10% of its owned funds, should be deducted from its adjusted net worth, as applicable to other NBFCs. The number of layers of CICs in a group, it said, should be restricted to two and any CIC within a group shall not make investment through more than a total of two layers of CICs, including itself.

Currently CICs are not required to submit off-site returns or statutory auditors certificate (SAC). The committee recommended that offsite returns may be designed by RBI and prescribed for CICs on the lines of other NBFCs. “Annual SAC submission may also be stipulated. Onsite inspection of the CICs may be conducted periodically," it added.

In August 2019, there were 63 CICs registered with RBI. As on 31 March, 2019, the total asset size of the CICs was ₹2.63 trillion and they had approximately ₹87,048 crore of borrowings. The top five CICs consist of around 60% of the asset size and 69% borrowings of all the CICs taken together. The borrowing mix consists of debentures (55%), commercial papers (16%), financial institutions, other corporates (16%) and bank borrowings (13%).