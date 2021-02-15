RBI panel to examine consolidation prospects for urban co-op banks

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) on Monday said it constituted an expert panel to chart a regulatory roadmap for urban cooperative banks and study the sector’s consolidation prospects, over a year after the crisis at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank that remains unresolved.

Among the terms of reference of this committee will be to suggest effective measures for faster rehabilitation and resolution of urban cooperative banks. That apart, the panel will submit a vision document for a “vibrant and resilient urban co-operative banking sector" having regards to the principles of cooperation as well as depositors’ interest and systemic issues.

The panel, RBI said, will also “review the current regulatory and supervisory approach and recommend suitable measures to strengthen the sector, taking into account recent amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (As Applicable to Cooperative Societies)."

India’s urban cooperative banks (UCBs) were brought under ambit of the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2020 from 26 June 2020. The central bank said on 5 February that there is now a near-parity between UCBs and commercial banks in respect of regulatory powers, including those related to governance, audit and resolution.

As of March 2020, a set of 1,539 urban cooperative banks held ₹5.01 trillion in customer deposits and another ₹3.05 trillion in advances.

These powers are expected to help RBI to better regulate the sector and be able to resolve stressed lenders quicker than the existing pace. Take the example of PMC Bank. On 24 September 2019, RBI put severe curbs on PMC Bank, including on cash withdrawals, amid a probe into accounting lapses. Cash withdrawals were first capped at ₹1,000 per account, but relaxed gradually to ₹100,000 in June 2020, allowing over “84% of depositors to withdraw their entire account balance".

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on 5 February that PMC Bank has received final offers from three prospective investors, rekindling hopes of scores of depositors awaiting a turnaround. Scheduled commercial banks have, of course, been revived much faster. Last year, the government rescued two private sector lenders, Yes Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB).

Meanwhile, the eight-member expert committee announced on Monday will be headed by former deputy governor N S Vishwanathan. Other members include, Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, former chairman of Nabard; Mukund M Chitale, a chartered accountant; N C Muniyappa and R. N. Joshi, retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers; M S Sriram, a professor at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore; Jyotindra M Mehta, president of the National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies Ltd (Nafcub); and Neeraj Nigam, chief general manager-in-charge from RBI’s Department of Regulation.

The central bank said on Monday the committee will submit its report within three months from the date of its first meeting.

