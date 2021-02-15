RBI panel to examine consolidation prospects for urban co-op banks

These powers are expected to help RBI to better regulate the sector and be able to resolve stressed lenders quicker than the existing pace. Take the example of PMC Bank. On 24 September 2019, RBI put severe curbs on PMC Bank, including on cash withdrawals, amid a probe into accounting lapses. Cash withdrawals were first capped at ₹1,000 per account, but relaxed gradually to ₹100,000 in June 2020, allowing over “84% of depositors to withdraw their entire account balance".

