RBI paper bats for gradual ceding of state control from banks

The recent mega merger of 10 state-owned banks, the article said, has resulted in consolidation of the sector, creating stronger and more robust and competitive banks. That apart, the establishment of National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), India’s bad bank, will help in cleaning up the legacy burden of bad loans from their balance sheets, it said. The article added that the recently-constituted National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NABFiD) will provide an alternate channel of infrastructure funding, thereby reducing the asset-liability mismatch concerns of public sector lenders.