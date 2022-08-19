RBI paper on payments poses questions, offers no answers

Macquarie analysts said transaction charges must be eventually brought down for customers, individuals as well as merchants, and the cost will have to be borne by banks, fintechs, non-bank lenders, payment aggregators, and service providers. While banks can still absorb the impact as they have always used payments as an acquisition engine and were not making much money, the report said the key challenge will be for other intermediaries that do not have the balance sheets to leverage on the customers acquired.