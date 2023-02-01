RBI partially relaxes remittance transaction restrictions on SBM Bank
- RBI said that the bank initiated corrective actions and made a submission for the relaxation of the restriction
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday partially relaxed the restrictions it had imposed on SBM Bank (India) ltd to stop all transactions under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×