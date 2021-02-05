RBI pegs FY22 growth at 10.5% as signs of recovery strengthen

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday projected the economy to expand at 10.5% in the coming financial year of 2021-22 based on its reading of firming growth impulses that include improved capacity utilisation and energy demand.

There are other events that augur well for the economy. These include resilience of rural demand; an expected strengthening of demand in urban centres on the back of vaccination and dip in covid-19 infections; and acceleration of public investment through the Aatmanirbhar schemes although private investment remains sluggish.

“Demand has now moved beyond pent-up demand to actual demand coming up as the lockdown gets steadily lifted and movements are allowed within cities and across the country. Therefore, demand will pick up," said Shaktikanta Das, governor, Reserve Bank of India at a post-policy press conference.

Das reiterated that what we are witnessing is no more pent-up demand and the demand curve is expected to be much more sustained now.

“…going forward, the Indian economy is poised to move in only one direction and that is upwards. It is our strong conviction, backed by forecasts, that in 2021-22, we would undo the damage that covid-19 has inflicted on the economy," said Das.

The central bank projected that real gross domestic product (GDP) growth will be in the range of 8.3-26.2% in the first half of FY22 and at 6% in Q3. It also pointed out that manufacturing sector capacity utilisation has improved to 63.3% in Q2 of FY21, from 47.3% in Q1, showing an uptick in economic activity.

That apart, lending activity to companies seems to have picked up as well. Das pointed out that that the flow of financial resources to the commercial sector has been improving, particularly in non-food bank credit and commercial paper (CPs), credit by housing finance companies, private placement of corporate bonds and foreign direct investment. The total flow of these resources stood at ₹8.85 trillion up to 15 January, as against ₹7.97 trillion during the corresponding period of last year.

The FY22 growth projection is a tad lower than that of the Economic Survey at 11%. “Nevertheless, RBI reposes confidence in the buoyancy in economic activities across the segments and thrust given in the budget for higher capital expenditure leading to higher economic growth," said Rajkiran Rai G., chairman, Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and chief executive of Union Bank of India.

Having finally managed to check retail inflation in December to 4.59%, within its flexible target of 2-6%, the monetary policy committee (MPC) now believes inflation is expected to further ease in Q4. The inflation outlook, it said, will be reliant upon the trajectory of food inflation.

However, concerns surrounding core inflation persist, with two broad components influencing it. There has been a surge in petroleum prices as a result of higher international crude prices, and high indirect taxes by the centre and the state governments. That, in consonance with a sharp increase in industrial raw material prices have resulted in a broad-based increase in prices of services and manufacturing products in recent months. Going forward, concerted policy action by both centre and states, is critical to ensure that the ongoing cost build-up does not escalate further, said Das.

It has thus increased the inflation forecast for the first half of FY22, in the range of 5-5.2%, from 4.6-5.2%.

Experts also sounded a word of caution on core inflation, for which the outlook is influenced by higher cost-push pressures akin to ones witnessed recently.

“…somewhat worrisome area is core inflation. With demand normalising there is possibility of increased pass-through of input prices to output prices. This is evident from RBI’s industrial outlook and services/infrastructure outlook survey of January 2021 which indicates that companies are regaining pricing power," said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist, India Ratings and Research.

