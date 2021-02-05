RBI pegs FY22 growth at 10.5% as signs of recovery strengthen

That apart, lending activity to companies seems to have picked up as well. Das pointed out that that the flow of financial resources to the commercial sector has been improving, particularly in non-food bank credit and commercial paper (CPs), credit by housing finance companies, private placement of corporate bonds and foreign direct investment. The total flow of these resources stood at ₹8.85 trillion up to 15 January, as against ₹7.97 trillion during the corresponding period of last year.