RBI penalizes Ola Financial, Visa, Manappuram Finance for non-compliance with rules

  • RBI imposes a penalty of 2.4 crore on Visa Worldwide, 41.5 lakh on Manappuram Finance and 87.55 lakh fine on Ola Financial Services

Livemint
Published28 Jul 2024, 08:44 PM IST
The actions were taken in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 30 and Section 31 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. Mint
The actions were taken in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 30 and Section 31 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. Mint

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed fines on payment system operators Visa Worldwide, Ola Financial Services and Manappuram Finance for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

The central bank imposed a penalty of 2.4 crore on Visa Worldwide Pte Limited, 41.5 lakh on Manappuram Finance Limited and 87.55 lakh fine on Ola Financial Services in two cases.

Also Read | Targeting non-food inflation would be a double-edged sword for RBI

Monetary penalty on payment system operators (PSOs) Manappuram Finance and Ola Financial Services were imposed for non-compliance with certain provisions of know your customer (KYC) directions, the RBI said in a statement issued on July 16, 2024.

The RBI’s compounding orders were also issued to Ola Financial Services and Visa Worldwide “for contravention of certain provisions contained in the Master Directions on Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs)” and “Card Not Present transactions – Relaxation in Additional Factor of Authentication for payments upto 2000/- for card network provided authentication solutions”.

“The above actions have been taken in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 30 and Section 31 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 and are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers,” the apex bank said in the statement.

Also Read | RBI’s Rao flags outsourcing, cybersecurity risks days after Microsoft outage

Both Manappuram Finance and Ola Financial Services “were non-compliant with the directions issued by RBI on KYC requirements. Accordingly, notices were issued to the entities advising them to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions. After considering their written responses and the oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charges of non-compliance with RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty,” the RBI said.

Further, the RBI said Ola Financial Services had also reported instances of shortfall in the balance in its escrow account and filed an application for compounding of the violation.

Also Read | RBI embargo: Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Grant Thornton as external auditor

“After analysing the compounding application and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI determined that the aforementioned contravention can be compounded.”

For Visa Worldwide, the central bank said: “It was observed that the entity had implemented a payment authentication solution without regulatory clearance from RBI. Accordingly, notice was issued to the entity advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions.”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Industry news, Breaking NewsEvents and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Jul 2024, 08:44 PM IST
HomeIndustryBankingRBI penalizes Ola Financial, Visa, Manappuram Finance for non-compliance with rules

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.00-477.00
      Chennai
      69,902.00-205.00
      Delhi
      69,971.00750.00
      Kolkata
      69,494.00273.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Industry

      More From Popular in Industry
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue