RBI penalizes two private sector lenders

“The examination of the risk assessment reports, inspection reports and all related correspondence pertaining to the same, revealed, inter alia, contravention of...provisions of the Act and the directions issued by RBI," it said. RBI fined Indusind Bank, ₹1 crore and said that a statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation was conducted with reference to its financial position as on 31 March, 2020. An examination of the risk assessment report, inspection report revealed non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI.

