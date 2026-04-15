Mumbai: Banks in India seem to have become more compliant with regulatory norms in FY26, with the quantum of penalties imposed by the central bank declining by about 37% over the previous financial year, data compiled by Mint showed.
The compliance curve: Banks turn a corner in FY26, pay lower penalties in FY26 as adherence improves
SummaryIn FY26, penalties imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on commercial banks decreased by 37% to ₹19.8 crore. Common violations included KYC non-compliance and improper risk categorization.
Mumbai: Banks in India seem to have become more compliant with regulatory norms in FY26, with the quantum of penalties imposed by the central bank declining by about 37% over the previous financial year, data compiled by Mint showed.
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