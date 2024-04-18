The Reserve Bank has imposed penalties totalling ₹ 60.3 lakh on five cooperative banks for contravention of various regulatory norms

The Reserve Bank has imposed penalties totalling ₹60.3 lakh on five cooperative banks for contravention of various regulatory norms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A penalty of ₹43.30 lakh has been imposed on Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank for non-compliance with RBI directions on 'ban on loans and advances to directors and their relatives, and firms/concerns in which they are interested', 'prohibition on opening of saving bank accounts in the names of certain bodies/organizations' and 'maintenance of deposit accounts'.

Also Read | JPMorgan bullish on Indian stocks, suggests buying the dip amid poll volatility The central bank has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹5 lakh each on The Kangra Co-operative Bank (New Delhi), Rajdhani Nagar Sahkari Bank (Lucknow), and Zila Sahakari Bank, Garhwal (Kotdwar, Uttarakhand). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What should investors do amid market volatility? In each case, the RBI said the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction of agreement entered into by the banks with their respective customers.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!