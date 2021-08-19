RBI  penalty  may  deter  banks from installing more ATMs

Imposing a penalty will not solve the availability of cash in ATMs, according to ATM operators, or managed service providers (MSPs). Banks need to ensure proper cash forecasting and also make sure ATM-fit currency is available on time. However, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has restricted cash movement after 8 pm in urban areas, 6 pm in semi-urban areas and 4 pm in rural areas. “By the time we get the cash from banks, it is already noon. So I cannot be held responsible for ensuring ATM cash availability if banks are not ready to give cash indents on time. We get paid less than ₹10,000 for managing an ATM per month. If the penalty is for each instance of cash out, it would mean our payout will be more than our revenue," said Rituraj Sinha, group managing director, SIS, the largest security and cash-in-transit company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}