Instant money transfers between India and the UAE may be a reality soon with the central banks of both countries working to link their sovereign digital currencies, a person familiar with the development said. The move is significant since the UAE, home to more than four million Indians, is among the top sources of remittances to India.
Quick money transfer to Dubai? Central banks are stepping in to help
SummaryThe e-Rupee link with the UAE will make money transfers a breeze between the two countries. UAE, home to the emirates of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, accounts for 19.2% of remittances into the world’s fourth-largest economy. The CBDC link will bring the two closer.
