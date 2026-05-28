RBI platform for unclaimed deposits exposed sensitive user data

NEW DELHI: A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) platform meant to help users recover unclaimed bank deposits exposed sensitive personal information online, allowing anyone with a mobile number and one-time password to access details of thousands of dormant accounts, according to an independent researcher whose findings were later corroborated by Mint.
The platform, Unclaimed Deposits Gateway to Access Information (Udgam), which has 30 participating banks, allowed users until 25 May to register and search records of unclaimed deposits in dormant bank accounts. Search fields included users’ names, residential addresses, bank names, and unclaimed deposits reference numbers (UDRNs), which can be used to initiate claims with banks.
Independent security researcher Avinash Jain told Mint that RBI’s Udgam user manual lists only name, place, bank name and UDRN as acceptable output fields, and full residential addresses are absent from both the list and other RBI documentation.