MUMBAI : In a pre-policy meeting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday, economists have recommended the abolition of reverse repo window and replacing it with the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) for liquidity management, according to an economist who attended the meeting.

SDF is a liquidity management tool based on which banks can park as much money with the central bank without getting collateral and at a lower rate than reverse repo. The concept was first proposed by the Urijit Patel Committee six years ago.

The monetary policy committee is expected to meet between June 3-5, 2020, and the RBI should be announcing its second bi-monthly policy of 2020-21 on June 5. The covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown had forced RBI to advance its first bimonthly policy announcement by a week to March 27, 2020.

With the continuous liquidity support being provided by the RBI, the system liquidity has increased to the extent that banks have been parking as much as ₹8 trillion in the reverse repo window. Economists believe that time has come to introduce SDF as it will require lower supply of government bonds and also ensure absorption of additional liquidity at lower rate, thereby pulling down the rate structure.

On liquidity, economists also sought an increase in the Held To Maturity Limit (HTM) of banks, which will allow all purchases to be brought under the HTM.

Das, along with RBI deputy governor Michael Patra and other officials from the central bank's Department of Monetary Policy, also took stock of the difficulties posed by covid-19 pandemic and also the growth and inflation trajectory going forward, said the economist cited earlier. While there was no real consensus on the numbers, economists estimate gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be in the range of 1.5% to -6.5%. Inflation is estimated to be in the range of 2% to 7%, according to economists cited earlier.

"These meetings have become one-sided conversations with RBI only seeking information from economists. Earlier, we used to get some insight into their thinking and even have a meaningful discussion. That is not the case any more," lamented the second economists cited earlier.

The central bank also sought suggestions from economists on financing the government borrowing program. The government is looking to borrow as much as ₹12 trillion during fiscal year 2021. The market is expecting RBI to intervene directly either through monetisation of debt or indirectly through the purchase of government securities through open market operations (OMOs).

Economists also recommended the need to extend the moratorium on loan repayment for another 3 months as they believe that situation is not likely to improve any time soon. RBI had offered the moratorium on all loans repayments from 1 March to 31 May.

