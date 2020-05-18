Das, along with RBI deputy governor Michael Patra and other officials from the central bank's Department of Monetary Policy, also took stock of the difficulties posed by covid-19 pandemic and also the growth and inflation trajectory going forward, said the economist cited earlier. While there was no real consensus on the numbers, economists estimate gross domestic product (GDP) growth to be in the range of 1.5% to -6.5%. Inflation is estimated to be in the range of 2% to 7%, according to economists cited earlier.