RBI Policy: Non-bank financiers finally eligible for on-tap TLTRO funds

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said non-bank lenders can now avail funds raised by banks under the on-tap targeted long-term repo (TLTRO) scheme announced in October, finally agreeing to the long-standing demand of the NBFC sector.

When it was originally announced, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), a lobby body for non-banks had written to the RBI, seeking inclusion in the scheme. Under this programme, banks could avail liquidity of up to ₹1 trillion for up to three years at a floating rate linked to the policy rate and deploy them in corporate bonds, commercial paper and non-convertible debentures issued companies in some sectors.

“Given that NBFCs are well recognised conduits in reaching out to the last mile in various sectors, it is now proposed to provide funds from banks under the TLTRO on tap scheme to NBFCs for incremental lending to the specified stressed sectors," said Shaktikanta Das, governor, RBI while announcing the policy decision of the Monetary Policy Committee.

On 22 October, RBI had named five sectors like agriculture, agri-infrastructure, secured retail, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and drugs, pharmaceuticals and healthcare as eligible for on-tap TLTRO funds. Then in December, it had added another 26 stressed sectors notified identified by the KV Kamath Committee of RBI to the list of eligible sectors.

India’s non-bank lenders have been plagued by a liquidity crunch since an array of defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in September 2018. The covid-19 pandemic only aggravated their problems as while their borrowers sought debt recast, they themselves were ineligible to get their borrowings restructured.

“NBFCs were impacted by the pandemic related stress due to uncertainties in the underlying business models. On the supply side, sources of funds, especially for small and mid-size NBFCs, were impacted due to reduced risk appetite of banks for low rated and/or unrated exposures, while top rated NBFCs were able to access funds via multiple sources including TLTROs," Care Ratings said in a report on 4 February.

To that extent, the central bank’s recent proposal to have differential regulatory approach across non-banks, depending on their size and systemic importance, is expected to improve flow of funds to the sector.

Another key announcement in today’s policy was incentivising banks to lend to new MSMEs. Das said that commercial banks will be able to deduct loans disbursed to new small businesses from their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) while calculating cash reserve ratio (CRR). This allows banks more room to lend, even though bankers do not seem to be enthused by this proposal as loans to MSMEs have already been picking up under a government-guaranteed programme.

“For the purpose of this exemption, new MSME borrowers would be those who have not availed any credit facilities from the banking system as on 1 January 2021. This exemption will be available for exposures up to ₹25 lakh per borrower for credit extended up to the fortnight ending 1 October 2021," Das said.

