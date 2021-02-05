RBI Policy: Non-bank financiers finally eligible for on-tap TLTRO funds

Another key announcement in today’s policy was incentivising banks to lend to new MSMEs. Das said that commercial banks will be able to deduct loans disbursed to new small businesses from their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) while calculating cash reserve ratio (CRR). This allows banks more room to lend, even though bankers do not seem to be enthused by this proposal as loans to MSMEs have already been picking up under a government-guaranteed programme.