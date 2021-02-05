Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >GDP growth projected at 10.5% in FY22: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

GDP growth projected at 10.5% in FY22: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • GDP growth projected at 10.5 % for next fiscal: RBI Governor
  • He said the growth outlook has improved significantly and the vaccination drive will help the economic rebound

In line with the Union Budget 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today projected a GDP growth rate of 10.5 per cent for the financial year beginning 1 April. "RBI projects GDP at 10.5% in FY22," RBI chief said.

In line with the Union Budget 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today projected a GDP growth rate of 10.5 per cent for the financial year beginning 1 April. "RBI projects GDP at 10.5% in FY22," RBI chief said.

He said the growth outlook has improved significantly and the vaccination drive will help the economic rebound.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

He said the growth outlook has improved significantly and the vaccination drive will help the economic rebound.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Das further said the economy will rebound to 10.5 per cent in the next financial year.

India was hit hard by the pandemic, suffering the worst contraction in the June quarter, and the GDP is projected to contract by a record 7.7 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 31, 2021. The Pre-Budget Economic Survey predicted a "V-shaped" recovery, saying that the Indian economy will rebound, with 11 per cent growth, in the next financial year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has held policy rates at 4 per cent in today's monetary policy committee announcement. This is the first monetary policy announcement after the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.