Consumer inflation pass-through may not be high due to tapered demand, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. "CPI inflation is seen at 5.1 per cent FY21-22," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The second wave has been highly transferable to rural and semi-urban areas. The impact on economic activity is expected to remain contained due to lower restrictions.

The government has retained the inflation target at 4 per cent with the lower and the upper tolerance band of 2 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, for the next five years (April 2021 - March 2026).

In the assessment of the RBI, the evolving CPI inflation trajectory is likely to be subjected to both upside and downside pressures. The food inflation path will critically depend on the temporal and spatial progression of the southwest monsoon in 2021.









