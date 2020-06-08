The Reserve Bank of India on Monday proposed to deregulate the price discovery process during sale of bad loans by financial institutions like banks, non-bank financiers and housing finance companies (HFCs).

In its draft framework for sale of loan exposures, the regulator proposed that lenders can put in place a board-approved policy on adoption of an auction-based method for price discovery. This is a shift from its earlier stance where it had prescribed the adoption of Swiss Challenge Method for sale of their stressed assets.

Under the Swiss Challenge method, a prospective buyer interested in buying a stressed asset may offer a bid to the lender, which then publicly calls for counter bids from other prospective buyers. Once bids are received, the bank first invites the securitisation company, if any, which has already acquired highest significant stake to match the highest bid. Then, the order of preference to sell the asset shall be to the securitisation company, the original bidder and then the highest bidder during the counter-bidding process.

That apart, RBI also said that sale of standard assets can be made by way of assignment, novation or a loan participation contract whereas the sale of stressed assets may be by assignment or novation. According to Investopedia, a website that demystifies financial jargons, novation is the act of substituting a valid existing contract with a replacement contract.

The draft framework also seeks to allow sale of stressed assets to any entity that is permitted to take on loan exposures by its statutory or regulatory framework.

“The transferee in the case of stressed assets need not be a financial entity. However, the transferors shall conduct necessary due diligence in this regard and clearly establish that the transferee is not a person disqualified in terms of Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016," RBI said.

Meanwhile, as part of the process followed by RBI for its guidelines, it has sought comments on the draft framework and the responses to specific discussion questions by email, latest by 30 June.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via