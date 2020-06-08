RBI proposes deregulation in price discovery for sale of NPAs

Under the Swiss Challenge method, a prospective buyer interested in buying a stressed asset may offer a bid to the lender, which then publicly calls for counter bids from other prospective buyers. Once bids are received, the bank first invites the securitisation company, if any, which has already acquired highest significant stake to match the highest bid. Then, the order of preference to sell the asset shall be to the securitisation company, the original bidder and then the highest bidder during the counter-bidding process.