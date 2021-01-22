RBI proposes graded risk based approach to regulate NBFCs

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday proposed a four- tier regulatory framework for non-banking finance companies based on systemic importance and potential risk to financial system stability . With this while the RBI has sought to bring the NBFC sector on par with banks, it has also assured that the propsoed changes in regulation notwistandting, NBFCs engaged in niche sectors and georaphies will continue to have flexbility in terms of business operations and uniqueness going forward.

In its discussion paper released on Friday, RBI said that the 4 layers will include NBFC-Base Layer (NBFC-BL) , NBFC -Middle Layer (NBFC ML), NBFC - Upper Layer (NBFC UL) and NBFC - Top Layer (NBFC TL).

All NBFCs with asset size of ₹1,000 crore will fall under the NBFC- BL category. 9,209 out of 9,425 non-deposit taking NBFCs with least regulatory intervention consisting of non-systematically important NBFCs, Peer to Peer lending platforms, Account Aggregators, Non-operating Financial Holding Company (NOFHC) will come under NBFC BL. RBI has raised the entry level net owned funds requirement for these NBFCs to ₹20 crore from ₹2 crore earlier and also proposed that the exiting NBFCs can transition to the new regulation over a period of 5 years. The existing non-performing loan classification norm for these NBFCs will be changed to 90 days compared to 180 days.

The NBFC ML will consist of non-deposit taking NBFCs classified as systematically important and deposit taking NBFCs. RBI has proposed no changed to the existing capital requirement for these NBFCs which currently stand at 15% with minimum Tier 1 of 10%. However the regulator has suggested that NBFCs with 10 or more branches will be required to adopt core banking solution (CBS). It has also put certain regulatory restrictions on lending which NBFCs cannot provide loans to companies for buy-back of shares/securities. Further, lending and investment can be merged into a single exposure limit of 25% for single borrower and 40% for group of borrowers anchored to NBFC Tier 1 capital for these NBFCs. The compensation guidelines for these NBFCs will be fixed along the lines of banks to address issues arising out of excessive risk taking. The central bank is also considering revision of guidelines on sale of stressed assets by NBFCs on similar lines as that of banks. The regulator has

NBFC UL will include 25 to 30 systematically significant NBFCs which will be regulated on similar lines as those of banks. These NBFCs will have to implement differential standard asset provisioning and also the large exposure framework as applicable to banks. Such NBFCs will also be subject to mandatory listing requirement. RBI has also proposed to introduce common equity Tier 1 of 9% for these NBFCs.

NBFC TL will remain empty, however can be populated by RBI when it feels that there is a unsustainable increase in the systemic risk spill-overs from specific NBFCs in the Upper Layer. These NBFCs will be subject to higher capital charge, including Capital Conservation Buffers. They will also be intensive supervisory engagement with these NBFCs.

