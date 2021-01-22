RBI proposes graded risk based approach to regulate NBFCs

The NBFC ML will consist of non-deposit taking NBFCs classified as systematically important and deposit taking NBFCs. RBI has proposed no changed to the existing capital requirement for these NBFCs which currently stand at 15% with minimum Tier 1 of 10%. However the regulator has suggested that NBFCs with 10 or more branches will be required to adopt core banking solution (CBS). It has also put certain regulatory restrictions on lending which NBFCs cannot provide loans to companies for buy-back of shares/securities. Further, lending and investment can be merged into a single exposure limit of 25% for single borrower and 40% for group of borrowers anchored to NBFC Tier 1 capital for these NBFCs. The compensation guidelines for these NBFCs will be fixed along the lines of banks to address issues arising out of excessive risk taking. The central bank is also considering revision of guidelines on sale of stressed assets by NBFCs on similar lines as that of banks. The regulator has

