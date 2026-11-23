Mumbai: The central bank wants to give millions of everyday bank customers an emergency ‘kill switch’ and a backup approval mechanism so that they can stop digital payment scams before the money actually leaves their accounts.

Under the new draft rules released on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a ‘Stop Switch’ which would allow customers to freeze all outgoing transfers at a moment’s notice. Customers would also be able to set up a ‘Trusted Person Mechanism’ (i.e. a friend or family member to co-sign large transfers). RBI has also broadened its definition of bank negligence so that banks would be directly liable for security breaches, staff insider jobs, or simply failing to act when a customer reports fraud.

“A bank shall provide all its customers with the facility to disable one or more digital payment channels linked to their account, and to subsequently re-enable such channels through the physical or digital interfaces of the bank,” RBI said.

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Rather than just assisting victims in getting their money back once it’s gone, the regulator is looking at ways to stop the scams in the first instance, as India’s digital payments explosion attracts an ever more sophisticated cadre of fraudsters. RBI is attempting to get banks to provide these safety mechanisms everywhere (in their mobile apps, in their branches, over the phone) so that the onus is on lenders to put in place practical barriers to fraud.

The public have until 14 December 2026 to comment on the draft. The stricter rules around bank negligence come into force on 1 January 2027, and banks have until 1 July 2027 to implement the new customer safety tools.

“While the revised framework primarily addresses customer liability in the event of fraudulent EBTs, a need is felt to strengthen the same from a preventive perspective by providing customers with greater control over the manner and extent to which digital payment channels may be used,” RBI said.

The amended draft follows RBI’s landmark June 2026 circular which proposed a framework for financial institutions to develop, deploy, adopt and manage technology models, including those that use artificial intelligence and machine learning. The guidelines also proposed stricter board-led policies on the usage of such technologies and strengthened controls and human oversight for such models, including a ‘kill switch’ to override any active model, Mint reported on 26 June.

Negligence by banks Negligence by a bank means any act of omission or commission by the bank that results in or contributes to the occurrence of a fraudulent electronic banking transaction, as per RBI.

This includes failure to implement instructions related to factors of authentication, as well as multi-factor authentication, for the creation of new account linkages and for changes to beneficiaries, account details, or fund transfer limits. Failure to send mandatory alerts, to provide 24x7 channels for reporting fraud or card losses, and to act promptly upon being notified of the same will also be included.

System malfunction or security breach at the bank’s end, which facilitates or results in a fraudulent transaction, and collusion or connivance of a bank employee or any third party engaged by the bank which results in a fraud will be considered negligence.

Not blocking the digital payment channel or notifying customers when the maximum number of failed login or authentication attempts is reached, where such failures contributed to the fraud, will also be counted as negligence. Banks are required to provide customer-induced controls, and any failure to implement the controls or to provide a Trusted Person Mechanism (TPM) will constitute negligence.

Other proposals in the draft pertain to setting of controls, limits and use cases for credit, debit and prepaid cards, provisions and controls around any modifications in cards and other payment channels

Customer-induced controls Under the ‘Stop Switch’ facility, no debit transactions or the creation of a new payment mandate shall be permitted through that channel until it is re-enabled. However, debits arising from ongoing recurring payment mandates and standing instructions, and debits initiated by the bank to recover dues and loan instalments, shall be excluded from the scope of ‘Stop Switch’. The facility will also not impact inward credits into the customer’s account.

The facility will be voluntary, subject to the customer’s thresholds, and available for both individual and joint bank accounts.