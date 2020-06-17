MUMBAI : Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday proposed to modify the existing regulations for housing finance companies after the central bank took over as the regulator of these firms.

RBI took over the regulation of HFC from National Housing Bank in August 2019. Following the review of the regulations, HFCs will be regulated as a category of NBFCs.

Under the NHB regulations there was no formal definition of housing finance. In the draft framework released on its website, RBI said that housing finance would now mean “financing, for purchase/ construction/ reconstruction/ renovation/ repairs of residential dwelling unit ..." for a whole host of activities that would include giving loans to corporates and government agencies for employee housing finance projects.

“All other loans including those given for furnishing dwelling units, loans given against mortgage of property for any purpose other than buying/ construction of a new dwelling unit/s or renovation of the existing dwelling unit/s, will be treated as non-housing loans," said RBI

According to the draft regulations, RBI also classified housing finance companies as systemically important and non-systemically important. “Non-deposit taking HFCs with asset size of ₹500 crore & above; and all deposit taking HFCs irrespective of asset size, will be treated as systemically important HFCs. HFCs with asset size below ₹500 crore will be treated as non-systemically important HFCs," said the regulations.

RBI also said that to qualify as a housing finance company 50% of net assets should be to real estate lending, of which at least 75% should be towards individual housing loan. Those HFCs which do not fulfil the qualification will be treated as NBFC – Investment and Credit Companies (NBFC-ICCs) and will be required to approach RBI for conversion of their Certificate of Registration from HFCs to NBFC-ICC.

The Bank has proposed to increase the minimum net owned fund for HFCs from the current requirement of ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore. It has also proposed to align the capital requirements of all HFCs with NBFCs over a period of 2 years. For HFCs, minimum Capital Risk Weighted Assets Ratio is currently at 12% which will be increased to 14% by 31 March 2021 and 15% by March 31 2022. For NBFCs , the minimum CRAR is 15% and risk weights are broadly under 0%, 20% and 100% categories.

RBI has also proposed to put limits on HFCs for exposure to commercial real estate and capital market. It said exposure to commercial real estate by way of investment in land & building shall not be more than 20% of capital fund and for capital market exposure shall not be more than 40% of net worth total exposure of which direct exposure should be 20% of net worth. On the other hand there are no limits for NBFCs.

However such harmonisation of rules will be done over a period of two years, and till such time the HFCs can follow the extant NHB norms, the RBI said.

