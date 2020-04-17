RBI provides liquidity support to NBFCs and MFIs

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday provided the much needed liquidity support to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs) by announcing a Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 (TLTRO 2.0) for an amount of at least ₹1 lakh crore.

Under the TLTRO 2.0 window, banks can access three-year funding from RBI to invest in investment grade papers of NBFCs, with at least 50% invested in small and mid-sized NBFCs and MFIs. Within this, 10% will be invested in securities issued by MFI, 15% in securities issued by NBFCs with asset size of ₹500 crore and below and another 25% in securities issued by NBFCs with asset size of ₹500- ₹5,000 crore.

The central bank will make further liquidity available under this facility depending on the pattern of utilisation and requirement, Das assured.

Banks will have to make these investments within 1 month of raising these funds under TLTRO. Exposures under the facility not be accounted for while calculating the large corporate exposure. These investments will be classified as Held To Maturity even in excess of 25% of total investment permitted. The advantage is that in case these papers depreciate in value, banks need not take a balance-sheet hit by marking them to market.

The move to announce a special liquidity facility under the TLTRO 2.0 window for NBFCs and MFIs comes as these companies failed to get funding under the earlier TLTRO scheme. While RBI had released as much as ₹1 lakh crore into the system under this window, banks had utilised these funds for investing in high rate corporate papers. This left out the small and mid-sized NBFCs and MFIs who were facing liquidity challenges owing to businesses coming to a halt to the lockdown.

According to Prime Database, corporate bonds worth ₹91,902 crore and commercial papers worth ₹77,797 crore are coming up for maturity till May end. Among corporate bonds, ₹47,579 crore worth of non- AAA rated bonds are coming up for maturity during these two months.

As an indirect liquidity measure, RBI also said it will provide a special refinance facility for an amount of ₹50,000 crore to all financial institutions like Nabard, Small Industries. This will comprise of ₹25,000 crore to NABARD for refinancing regional rural banks (RRBs), cooperative banks and micro finance institutions (MFIs); ₹15,000 crore to SIDBI for on-lending or refinancing; and ₹10,000 crore to NHB for supporting housing finance companies (HFCs). The funds will be available at the RBI’s policy repo rate at the time of availing the loans.

“Under the TLTRO 1 announced by RBI, the entire money has gone to big corporates and PSUs. With ₹25,000 crore of funding under the dedicated TLTRO window going to small and medium sized NBFCs, the immediate liquidity needs of these NBFCs are taken care. However, the moratorium continues to be key irritant. While RBI Governor did not talk about, we expect the Indian Banks’ Association to take a decision in its management meeting tomorrow," said Raman Aggarwal, chairman, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), a self-regulatory organisation for NBFCs.

While RBI has given relief to NBFCs, banks will continue to be cautious while investing in the bonds of NBFCs and MFIs as they carry higher risk. “RBI has allowed banks to buy investment grade corporate bonds and hold them till maturity. You have taken care of market risk. But who is taking the credit risk? Credit risk needs to be addressed as it continues to be on the books of banks, thereby stifling them from lending," said a senior bank official.

