How public speeches have become RBI’s tool for signalling crackdowns

To be sure, none of the speeches by RBI officials directly refer to companies and are more of a warning to the industry at large. RBI is not the only regulator giving hints on issues it is uncomfortable with. India's markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has also been quite vocal about issues involving financial influencers, or finfluencers, and futures and options trading. On 23 October, Sebi asked regulated entities to end contracts with unregistered financial advisers like financial influencers within three months.