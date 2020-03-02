RBI pulls up PSU bank chiefs for poor credit growth

MUMBAI : In a post policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of India on Monday pulled up public sector banks for poor credit growth in the system. In a meeting held with heads of state owned banks, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan wanted to understand why state owned banks are losing market share to private sector lenders.

According to latest data, banking system credit growth slowed down to 6.3% to ₹99.68 lakh crore in the fortnight ended 14 February from ₹93.78 lakh crore last year. In the previous fortnight ended 31 January, bank credit has grown by 7.1% on an annual basis to ₹100.23 lakh crore.

The push from the central bank comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a similar meeting with public bank chiefs last week, had asked banks to ensure “they get to the business of lending", especially to the small and medium industries.

She had said that banks should not blindly rely on rating agencies and urged them to follow a judicious mix of personal relations officials have with long-standing customers and technology to offer banking services. “Public sector banks (PSBs) should bring back the personal touch and connect with the customers at the branch level, as these lenders had this advantage over private banks," she said.

At the Mint Annual Banking conclave last month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted that domestic credit growth continues to be a challenge for the banking sector. This along with slowdown in global growth on account of the impact of Corona virus outbreak also poses challenge to the system.

RBI’s latest Trends and Progress report also showed that privates sector banks’ share in incremental loans has been rising since FY16 while public sector banks’ has been falling. The private sector banks’ share in incremental loans was 69 per cent in 2018-19.

In the meeting, RBI officials also checked on the use of funds under the recently launched Long Term Repo Operations (LTRO) window which was introduced to push credit to specific sectors. The central bank had introduced repos of one year and three year tenors for a total of ₹1 trillion at the policy rate. RBI has already conducted three LTROs so far allocating ₹75,000 crore to banks under this window.

“Banks are not raising funds under LTRO due to the liquidity overhang. Banks don’t want to raise money under LTRO and deploy in government securities," said one of the bankers who was present at the meeting