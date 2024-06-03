RBI pushes asset reconstruction companies to strengthen KYC compliance
Summary
- RBI’s push is backed by its master circular from 24 April that mandated ARCs to follow these norms as prescribed in its KYC guidelines from 2016.
- ARCs face increased compliance costs and challenges, particularly with retail bad loans, as they adapt to stricter KYC guidelines.
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is intensifying scrutiny on asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), mandating that they classify borrowers by risk profile and verify their KYC (know your customer) data after acquiring bad loans from banks and non-bank financiers. This move aims to bolster fraud detection and anti-money laundering measures, aligning ARCs with the same rigorous standards imposed on banks.