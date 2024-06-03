RBI pushes asset reconstruction companies to strengthen KYC compliance

MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is intensifying scrutiny on asset reconstruction companies (ARCs), mandating that they classify borrowers by risk profile and verify their KYC (know your customer) data after acquiring bad loans from banks and non-bank financiers. This move aims to bolster fraud detection and anti-money laundering measures, aligning ARCs with the same rigorous standards imposed on banks.

According to two ARC executives aware of the development, the RBI has informed ARCs that they need to start verifying the KYC of borrowers even if they are buying from lenders who have those details. One of the executives said that RBI auditors examining their books emphasized that merely purchasing KYC-compliant assets is insufficient; regular verification is necessary.

This issue was also discussed with the regulator at a meeting with heads of ARCs on 17 May.

Lenders sell stressed loans to ARCs at a discount, in exchange for either cash, or in a mix of cash and security receipts, although cash is preferred by lenders. The security receipts are redeemable when the ARC recovers the loan.

More Here: This RBI circular could mean fewer ARCs to resolve toxic assets

RBI's directive, reinforced by a master circular issued on 24 April, necessitates ARCs to adhere to the 2016 KYC guidelines. These guidelines mandate banks and other lenders to obtain and periodically update customer proof of identity and address, ensuring each account is linked to a genuine customer.

“We have been told to follow similar norms as applicable to banks. ARCs have to put in a lot of effort into this and the cost of compliance would go up as we have to redo the KYC exercise," said a senior executive at an asset reconstruction company. “Given that we largely buy bad loans, most customers would be high-risk and therefore their re-verification would have to be more frequent."

ARCs had assets under management, as measured by the value of outstanding security receipts, of ₹1.4 trillion as on 31 March 2023, as per a report by rating agency Crisil and industry lobby body Assocham released in February.

However, the total book value of stressed loans with ARCs stood at ₹8.48 trillion in the same period.

Stricter compliance for ARCs

According to KYC norms, as mandated by the central bank, customers should be classified into low, medium, and high-risk categories based on assessment and risk perception. Lenders must periodically update KYC information: at least once every two years for high-risk customers, once every eight years for medium-risk customers, and once every ten years for low-risk customers from the account opening or last KYC update date.

The second ARC executive said that mapping KYC would be challenging, especially as ARCs are increasingly buying retail bad loans due to a lack of corporate stress. “ARCs will now have to push scores of retail borrowers to share their KYC data. Given that they have already defaulted on loans sold to ARCs for recovery, they might not be forthcoming with their KYC data," the executive said, adding that this issue was discussed with RBI officials last month in a meeting on compliance with KYC norms.

An email sent to RBI remained unanswered.

Industry response and collaboration

The ARC industry is coming together to understand how to comply with these norms.

The Association of Asset Reconstruction Companies in India has started engaging with the regulator and member ARCs. “As per the recent master direction issued by RBI, ARCs are also bound by the know your customer (KYC) norms. It is an important metric and we have been sensitizing our members on this issue," said Hari Hara Mishra, chief executive, Association of Asset Reconstruction Companies in India.

Mishra said that the association has held an interactive session with external experts on KYC and plans to conduct at least one more. “The association has also been in touch with the RBI for clarifications on certain operational aspects. This will help our member ARCs comply with the changing regulatory landscape while carrying on their business of buying bad loans and making recoveries," he said.

KYC guidelines are an issue that the regulator is not taking lightly. As reported by Mint on 15 February, RBI has been focused on plugging gaps in KYC checks by lenders and other regulated entities, imposing monetary penalties and business restrictions. Recently, RBI proposed stricter KYC guidelines for businesses using payment aggregators for digital payments.

The regulator is also urging ARCs to improve governance and compliance. Two deputy governors recently highlighted concerns about industry practices. Deputy governor Swaminathan J said onsite examinations revealed instances of ARCs being used to “evergreen distressed assets".

Deputy governor Rajeshwar Rao noted that while ARCs can aid in stressed asset resolutions, there are concerns about them becoming a vehicle for “tainted promoters."

Recently, RBI imposed business curbs on two Edelweiss group entities, including its asset reconstruction company Edelweiss ARC, for regulatory breaches.

The central bank had said that ECL Finance acquired loans from non-lender group entities for ultimate sale to the group ARC, circumventing regulations. “In EARCL (Edelweiss ARC), other violations included not placing the Reserve Bank (of India)’s supervisory letter before the board, non-compliance with loan settlement regulations, and sharing non-public client information with group entities," the regulator had said on 29 May.

Both companies have said that RBI’s directions would not have a material impact.