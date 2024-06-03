RBI pushes asset reconstruction companies to strengthen KYC compliance

The second ARC executive said that mapping KYC would be challenging, especially as ARCs are increasingly buying retail bad loans due to a lack of corporate stress. “ARCs will now have to push scores of retail borrowers to share their KYC data. Given that they have already defaulted on loans sold to ARCs for recovery, they might not be forthcoming with their KYC data," the executive said, adding that this issue was discussed with RBI officials last month in a meeting on compliance with KYC norms.