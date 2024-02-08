RBI pushes lenders to disclose true cost of loans

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon issue guidelines mandating all lenders to provide retail and small business borrowers a 'key fact statement' that shows the true cost of their debt.

Previously, key fact statement was required for loans by banks to individual borrowers, digital lending by regulated entities, and microfinance loans. In September 2022, RBI had directed lenders engaged in digital loans to provide the key fact statement to borrowers before executing contracts.

The key fact statement should include details of the annual percentage rate (APR) or the effective annualized rate, recovery mechanism, and details of grievance redressal officers designated to deal with digital lending or fintech-related matters.

In the 2022 circular, RBI had specified that any fees or charges not mentioned in the key fact statement cannot be charged to the borrower at any stage during the term of the loan.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that to enhance transparency, the regulator had mandated certain categories of lenders to provide the borrower a key fact statement containing essential information.

“The requirement of KFS (key fact statement) is now being extended to cover all retail and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans. This measure will lead to enhanced transparency in lending and enable customers in making informed decisions," said Das.

He said while loan term sheets list out all charges even now, including processing fees, a common borrower does not always read the entire term sheet.

“This has been mandated in customer interest. Banks currently do give out loan interest details but experience tells us that customers do not read all of it," said Das.

Industry experts said this would aid borrowers, who would now benefit from the extra layer of transparency.

“This is a win-win situation for both the lenders and borrowers. While this will enable borrowers to be more prudent while taking loans, it will enable lenders to perform due diligence of customers more effectively and understand their needs better," said HP Singh, chairman and managing director, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, a microfinance institution.

“This will also bolster financial literacy, as it will help familiarize borrowers with key loan and financial terms thereby raising financial awareness and help in prudent decision making amongst borrowers."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!