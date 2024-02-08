RBI pushes lenders to disclose true cost of loans
While the key fact statement will enable borrowers to be more prudent while taking loans, it will enable lenders to perform due diligence of customers more effectively
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon issue guidelines mandating all lenders to provide retail and small business borrowers a 'key fact statement' that shows the true cost of their debt.
Next Story
₹1,069-2.95%
₹1,429.9-1.84%
₹1,023.75-3.34%
₹123.90.32%
₹675.53.54%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message