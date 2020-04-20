RBI raises WMA limit for central government

Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) on Monday raised the amount that the central government can borrow from the monetary authority for the short- term to ₹2 lakh crore for the first half of the fiscal year 2020-21. The so-called Ways and Means Advances was fixed at ₹1.2 lakh crore rupees as on 31 March versus ₹75,000 crore in the April-September period of the previous fiscal.

The limit was raised to tide over the situation arising from the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, RBI said in its statement.

The move comes after RBI raised the WMA limit for states by 60% over and above the level as on March 31, 2020 to help them plan their market borrowing programmes better. The increased limit will be available till September 30, 2020.

WMA is a temporary liquidity arrangement with the central bank, which enables the Centre and states to borrow money up to 90 days from the RBI to tide over their mismatches between revenues and expenditure.

Separately, the central government has allowed states to borrow as much as ₹3.2 lakh crore in the first nine months of the current financial year. States will be able to raise 50% of the increased net borrowing limit in April – December. State governments have already borrowed as much as ₹44,778 crore so far in the current financial year compared to ₹29,572 crore worth of state development loans in the whole of April last year.

Last Friday, the government bond auction of ₹20,000 crore saw a surge in bidding interest, an indication that RBI may have intervened by placing bids via primary dealers. The weekly statistical supplement data released by RBI showed that the regulator bought bonds and treasury bills of ₹14,660 crore in the second week of April. Although RBI's indirect intervention is seen more as an attempt to recalibrate the yield curve, it does take the central bank one step closer to direct monetisation of government deficit, which includes subscribing to government bonds directly by printing money to help the government as it contends with falling revenues.

“Fiscal expansion is imperative. Given the fiscal situation we have inherited it is a difficult path to navigate. Open Market operations enable government to borrow at low cost as possible. RBI will have to try everything possible to enable the government to do more short-term borrowing and roll it over so that borrowing cost is kept low. This is the time for unconventional or aggressive convention measures on yield management. RBI will have to look at either OMO, direct monetisation of debt and private placement of govt," said Abheek Barua, chief economist, HDFC Bank.