Easy money, hard pass: Why RBI’s bold rate cuts aren’t sparking a lending revival
howindialives.com 9 min read 23 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Since February this year, RBI has infused massive liquidity into the system and effected a series of rate cuts. This should have kick-started a cycle of credit revival. But it did not. We explain why.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Inflation is under control, and we can assume that we have won the war…growth is good, but there is still room for improvement." That was central bank governor Sanjay Malhotra in June after cutting the repo rate—the rate at which the central bank lends to banks—by 0.50 percentage point.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story