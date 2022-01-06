RBI rate hikes inevitable as inflation surges, says Nomura

With inflation staying within target most of this fiscal year that began in April, India’s central bank has managed to keep borrowing costs at a record low to ensure a durable economic recovery in the face of risks from the omicron coronavirus variant. Nomura sees upside risks to its 5.6% full-year inflation forecast due to possible supply disruptions as states ratchet up pandemic curbs. Meanwhile, minutes of the recent Federal Reserve meeting pointed to an aggressive tightening path, pushing up yields of India’s bonds.

