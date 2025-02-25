Industry
RBI reduces risk weights on bank loans to NBFCs, MFIs
SummaryThe central bank has restored the risk weights on bank loans to NBFCs to the levels before they were hiked in November 2023.
Amid cries of deficit liquidity in the banking system and funding crunch for several small lenders, the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday reduced the risk weights on bank loans to non-banking finance companies and microfinance loans.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more