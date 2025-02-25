“Post November 2023, banks had to apply 125% risk weight on the loans extended to microfinance borrowers, whereas it remained at 75% for NBFC-MFIs. Since the microfinance loans of banks will classify under the regulatory retail limit, the risk weight on these loans will also decline to 75%, thereby improving their capital ratios as well as their appetite for growth in this segment," said Anil Gupta, senior vice president, Financial Sector Ratings Icra. “However, given the recent asset quality challenges in this segment, the growth may remain muted in the near term."