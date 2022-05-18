RBI rejects six banking licence applications

While RBI has not made its reasons clear on the rejection of Bansal’s application, it is possible that the regulator took into consideration an enforcement directorate notice issued against the Flipkart founder in July last year. The government’s financial investigation unit had asked Flipkart, its early investors and co-founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, to explain why they shouldn’t face a penalty of ₹10,600 crore for alleged violations of several sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.