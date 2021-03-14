The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has turned down private sector lender Yes Bank’s proposal to set up an asset reconstruction company (ARC) to potentially warehouse bad loans citing conflict of interest, two people in the know said seeking anonymity.

Last September, Yes Bank sought RBI approval to launch the ARC and was expected to operationalize it within six months of securing clearance.

In an interview to Reuters on 10 February, Yes Bank managing director and chief executive officer Prashant Kumar said the lender was expecting to transfer nearly ₹50,000 crore of bad loans to the ARC.

Many foreign investors had expressed interest to invest in the ARC. The bank was hoping to infuse ₹1,000 crore capital while foreign investors would put in capital ₹2500 crore.

“Some of the biggest stressed loans on the books of Yes Bank that include the likes of Essel, Videocon, Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) are declared cases of fraud and, as a result, these accounts cannot be transferred to the proposed ARC and it would not have been very effective in resolving the situation that the bank faces presently" said the second person cited earlier.

A Yes Bank spokesperson declined to comment on the issue.

As on 31 December, Yes Bank had reported bad loans as a percentage of total assets at 15.36%.

Without the apex court’s stay on asset classification, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio would have been 20%.

The lender has also initiated a debt recast for loans worth ₹8,062 crore as on 31 December, but these have not yet been implemented.

RBI has given banks three months to implement retail recasts and six months for corporate loans.

According to Suresh Ganapathy of Macquarie Capital, there will be a substantial increase in stress in the next two quarters as the bank has large exposure to the real estate and hotel industry, where there are likely to be defaults.

“The management clearly alluded to taking upfront provisions and, under a worst-case scenario, after adjusting for covid provisions made and recoveries expected in the next 6 months, doesn’t expect CET1 ratio to dip below 12% by the end of March 2021 from current levels of 13.4%," he added.

"We believe that the transfer of NPAs to a separate ARC (somewhat similar to IDBI in 2003) probably means window dressing standalone bank balance sheet, but we need to see the extent of hair-cuts, structure of ARC and recovery record in the ARC, which is not inspiring in case of IDBI SASF," said Emkay Research in its report in January this year.

Yes Bank has already raised capital worth ₹15,000 crore through follow-on public offer last year, and intends to raise another ₹10,000 crore this year.

It was exactly a year ago that Yes Bank was placed under moratorium by RBI after its financial health deteriorated on account of its inability to raise capital to address potential loan losses.

This prompted a ₹10,000 crore worth rescue plan, which saw State Bank of India and several private sector lenders infuse money into the bank.

Since then, the bank has focused on limiting its corporate loan book and growing its retail and mid and small corporate segments.

The idea of an ARC was first proposed by the bank’s founder, Rana Kapoor.

Press Trust of India (PTI) had reported in 2008 that Kapoor was launching an ARC jointly with a US-based financial services conglomerate and three public sector banks.

