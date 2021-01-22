RBI's paper on new regulatory framework for NBFCs proposes a 4-tier structure

Reserve Bank of India on Friday released discussion paper on revised regulatory framework for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).

Regulatory framework for NBFCs needs to be re-oriented to keep pace with changing realities in financial sector, the central bank said.

"The regulatory and supervisory framework of NBFCs shall be based on a four-layered structure– Base Layer, Middle Layer, Upper Layer and a possible Top Layer. NBFCs in lower layer will be known as NBFC-Base Layer (NBFC-BL). NBFCs in middle layer will be known as NBFC-Middle Layer (NBFC-ML). An NBFC in the Upper Layer will be known as NBFC-Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) and will invite a new regulatory superstructure. There is also a Top Layer, which is ideally supposed to be empty. As such, no separate nomenclature is suggested," RBI said as part of its proposals for NBFCs.

RBI proposed that NBFCs' boards have more power over maintaining capital and supervising risks.

The extant regulatory framework for NBFC-NDs (non-deposit taking) will now be applicable to Base Layer NBFCs while the extant regulatory framework applicable for NBFC-NDSI will be applicable to Middle Layer NBFCs. NBFCs residing in the Upper Layer will constitute a new category.

NDSI is non-deposit taking systematically important.

RBI also proposed NBFC NPA classification norm of 180 days be 'harmonized' to 90 days.

"It is usually argued that business cycle aspects of NBFC-clients often demand relaxed norms as their cash flows are uniquely different and often longer in frequency. However, such unique cash flow aspects of business should be factored by the NBFCs while fixing the due date for a customer. The NPA norm of 90 days overdue status would, therefore, not interfere with the business of the NBFC clientele," said RBI.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via