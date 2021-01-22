RBI's paper on new regulatory framework for NBFCs proposes a 4-tier structure

"The regulatory and supervisory framework of NBFCs shall be based on a four-layered structure– Base Layer, Middle Layer, Upper Layer and a possible Top Layer. NBFCs in lower layer will be known as NBFC-Base Layer (NBFC-BL). NBFCs in middle layer will be known as NBFC-Middle Layer (NBFC-ML). An NBFC in the Upper Layer will be known as NBFC-Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) and will invite a new regulatory superstructure. There is also a Top Layer, which is ideally supposed to be empty. As such, no separate nomenclature is suggested," RBI said as part of its proposals for NBFCs.