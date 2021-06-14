RBI proposes removing interest rate caps for microlenders

The new framework suggested a common definition of microfinance loans uniformly applicable to all regulated entities to ensure that the target borrowers are identified with an element of certainty, irrespective of the type of lenders. Secondly, a limit for maximum permissible level of indebtedness for microfinance borrowers shall be made applicable to all regulated entities. Thirdly, the current stipulation that limits lending by not more than two NBFC-MFIs to the same borrower shall no longer be required