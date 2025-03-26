RBI releases MPC schedule for FY26, first policy meeting to be held between April 7-9; Check full list

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its monetary policy committee (MPC) schedule for the upcoming financial year 2025-26 (FY26)- starting from April 1, 2025. The central bank in its schedule highlighted that the first policy meeting for FY26 will be conducted from April 7-9, 2024.
The RBI's rate-setting panel will then meet for its following policy meetings in June, August, October, December and February 2026. The last MPC meeting for FY25 will be from February 5-7, 2024.
Here are the dates of the RBI's MPC meetings to be held in FY26:
--April 7-9, 2025
--June 4-6, 2025
--August 5-7, 2025
--September 29-October 1, 2025
--December 3-5, 2025
--February 4-6, 2026.
