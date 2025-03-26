RBI releases MPC schedule for FY26, first policy meeting to be held between April 7-9; Check full list

Nikita Prasad
Published26 Mar 2025, 05:52 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai October 29, 2013. India’s central bank raised its policy interest rate for the second time in as many months on Tuesday, warning that inflation is likely to remain elevated for the rest of the fiscal year, and rolled back an emergency measure put in place in July to support the slumping rupee. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS LOGO) - RTX14S9A

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its monetary policy committee (MPC) schedule for the upcoming financial year 2025-26 (FY26)- starting from April 1, 2025. The central bank in its schedule highlighted that the first policy meeting for FY26 will be conducted from April 7-9, 2024.

The RBI's rate-setting panel will then meet for its following policy meetings in June, August, October, December and February 2026. The last MPC meeting for FY25 will be from February 5-7, 2024.

Here are the dates of the RBI's MPC meetings to be held in FY26:

--April 7-9, 2025

--June 4-6, 2025

--August 5-7, 2025

--September 29-October 1, 2025

--December 3-5, 2025

--February 4-6, 2026.

First Published:26 Mar 2025, 05:52 PM IST
