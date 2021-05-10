Relief measures announced by India's central bank last week to help lenders and borrowers during the new devastating wave of COVID-19 infections will only delay the stress for financial institutions, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rolled out last Wednesday a slew of measures including a loan restructuring scheme to help lenders tide over mounting bad loans and give some borrowers more time for debt repayment.

Fitch said these measures would provide some relief to financial institutions over the next 12-24 months but at the expense of delaying the recognition and resolution of underlying asset-quality problems.

The central bank may unveil more measures to support the financial sector, like credit guarantee schemes or a blanket moratorium, if indications of economic stress mount, the ratings agency said.

Asia's third-largest economy is battling a ferocious surge in coronavirus cases that has forced several states to go into lockdowns, although institutions like Fitch expect the shock to economic activity will be less severe than in 2020.

Last week, S&P Global Ratings said its outlook on India's sovereign debt remained stable, even though surging cases could threaten the economic recovery it had seen so far.

India could remain vulnerable to further waves of the pandemic even once the current surge subsides due to its slow pace of vaccination, Fitch warned.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.