RBI removes pricing caps for microfinance lenders

All microfinance lenders must now put in place a board-approved policy for the pricing of loans, according to the directions issued on Monday. The policy should include a well-documented interest rate model and the different interest rate components, such as cost of funds, risk premium, and margin. It should also contain the range of spread of each component for categories of borrowers and a ceiling on the interest rate and all other charges applicable to the microfinance loans.

