At a time its former chief executive Chanda Kochhar is under judicial custody in a kickbacks-for-loans case, it has emerged that adverse observations were made in a risk assessment report by banking regulator the Reserve Bank of India with regard to a ₹335 crore loan sanctioned by ICICI Bank in 2014.

Kochhar was the managing director and CEO of the bank at the time.

The subject of the regulator’s remarks was the ₹335 crore loan sanctioned in 2014 to an Indian company, part of which was utilized by it to repay a foreign currency loan owed by a group company to ICICI UK worth ₹325 crore. After the first tranche of ₹25 crore was disbursed, however, the bank discontinued the facility.

The observations are part of the central bank’s 2018 Risk Assessment Report (RAR) on ICICI Bank. While RARs are confidential, the relevant portions that reveal the central bank’s displeasure were revealed in September 2022 in response to a Right to Information application filed by a person who asked not to be named. Mint has reviewed a copy of the RTI response.

“It was observed that in one of the NPA accounts, a rupee term loan of ₹335 crore was sanctioned in September 2014 where the purpose of the loan was given as investment in the borrower’s subsidiary and was to be utilized to repay an impaired FCTL (foreign currency term loan) of a group company of the borrower, in the bank’s UK subsidiary, ICICI Bank UK. The amount remitted ( ₹25 crore out of the sanctioned amount) was not for a bonafide business, which was in violation of the extant FEMA regulations… Sanctioning credit facilities in rupee for repayment and consequent reduction of NPAs in its UK subsidiary also reflected poorly on the corporate governance standards in the bank," the report says. NPAs are non-performing assets or bad loans.

The RAR noted the conflict of interest involved in the key personnel involved in sanctioning the loan in India also being on the board of the UK subsidiary of the bank, which stood to gain from fewer bad loans.

“The proposal was recommended by the erstwhile president (currently ED) and sanctioned by a committee (comprising the erstwhile MD & CEO) who were also directors on the board of ICICI Bank, UK."

According to court documents reviewed by Mint, ICICI UK had sanctioned a loan of ₹325 crore to Assam Oil Co. Ltd, a UK-based firm promoted by the Duncan Macneill group, then owned by the Jajodia family of Assam Co, which was a diversified business group with interests in tea, power and oil exploration.

It is currently facing bankruptcy proceedings and being pursued by multiple creditors across judicial forums.

As the loan became impaired, or borrowers stared at a default, ICICI Bank in India sanctioned a loan of ₹335 crore to group company Duncan Macneill Power India Ltd against a property pledged by Aditya Estates.

ICICI Bank UK has been pursuing Aditya Kumar Jajodia in courts to recover the money.

Assam Co. went through a corporate insolvency resolution process under the NCLT Gauhati and now operates under a new management.

In a statement, ICICI Bank said the bank has responded to the RBI on the matter.

“With respect to your queries on the RBI observations in RAR 2018, we would like to inform you that the bank has responded to RBI, and the matter has been closed. However, we are under obligations not to make any correspondence with RBI public."

According to statutory disclosures, in FY14, the directors of ICICI Bank UK included Chanda Kochhar as the chairperson (MD and CEO of ICICI Bank then), N.S. Kannan, Vijay Chandok, Richard Banks, Jonathan Britton, John Burbidge, Alan Collins and Sudhir Dole.

Vijay Chandok was the president of ICICI Bank between April 2010 and June 2016 and was promoted to executive director from July 2016 to May 2019.

Chandok is currently the managing director of ICICI Securities Ltd.

The RBI takes non-compliance with corporate governance at banks seriously and has the authority to take action against a bank, its board, or key management at any time, including for past transactions.

The RBI’s 2018 risk assessment report also indicated that during Kochhar’s tenure as CEO, multiple disbursements were approved by the bank for letter of credit-backed bill discounting despite discrepancies in the underlying trade documents.

“The above accommodation bills were utilized to avoid (loan) impairment, despite discrepancies such as the vehicle details mentioned in the lorry receipts (LRs) not corresponding to the underlying trade transaction," reads RBI’s findings in ICICI Bank’s risk report for FY2018.