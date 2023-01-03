Chanda Kochhar could be in a deeper mess1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2023, 12:37 AM IST
Adverse observations were made in a risk assessment report by the Reserve Bank of India with regard to a ₹335 crore loan sanctioned by ICICI Bank in 2014
At a time its former chief executive Chanda Kochhar is under judicial custody in a kickbacks-for-loans case, it has emerged that adverse observations were made in a risk assessment report by banking regulator the Reserve Bank of India with regard to a ₹335 crore loan sanctioned by ICICI Bank in 2014.