Chanda Kochhar could be in a deeper mess

“It was observed that in one of the NPA accounts, a rupee term loan of ₹335 crore was sanctioned in September 2014 where the purpose of the loan was given as investment in the borrower’s subsidiary and was to be utilized to repay an impaired FCTL (foreign currency term loan) of a group company of the borrower, in the bank’s UK subsidiary, ICICI Bank UK. The amount remitted ( ₹25 crore out of the sanctioned amount) was not for a bonafide business, which was in violation of the extant FEMA regulations… Sanctioning credit facilities in rupee for repayment and consequent reduction of NPAs in its UK subsidiary also reflected poorly on the corporate governance standards in the bank," the report says. NPAs are non-performing assets or bad loans.